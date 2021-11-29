iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $116.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

