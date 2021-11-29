iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $161.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.06 and a 1 year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

