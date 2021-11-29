iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Reduced by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $164.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.44 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

