iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Lowered by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock remained flat at $$117.96 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,614. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average of $118.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

