iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.46. 20,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,608. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.03 and a 12-month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

