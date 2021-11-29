iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Janney Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,680 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $32,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.88. 72,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,386,888. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

