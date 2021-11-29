Islay Capital Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE stock traded down $9.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $350.29. 25,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,546. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.12. The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.67.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

