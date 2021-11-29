Islay Capital Management LLC Has $853,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,002,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $735,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5,521.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000.

FCOR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.91. 148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $57.39.

