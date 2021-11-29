Islay Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNFI traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.43. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNFI. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

