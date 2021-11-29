Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,983,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after acquiring an additional 189,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after acquiring an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,762,000 after acquiring an additional 25,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,747. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

