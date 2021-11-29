Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,043. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $71.65. 565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,502. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $80.93. The company has a market cap of $813.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.69% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.