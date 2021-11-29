Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,457,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Itaú Unibanco worth $86,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

