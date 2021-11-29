Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans $0.00 Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.88. Itaú Unibanco has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Unibanco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Itaú Unibanco worth $86,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

