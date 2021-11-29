James M. Chirico Sells 50,000 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.40. 1,465,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,499. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.41 and a beta of 1.49. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Avaya’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,951 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,689,000 after buying an additional 3,504,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after buying an additional 1,645,522 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,760,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,257,000 after buying an additional 180,795 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,532,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

