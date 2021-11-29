Janney Capital Management LLC Has $20.24 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.4% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 38.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 511.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Walmart by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after buying an additional 1,631,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 2,476.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 1,550,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock valued at $687,882,190 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

WMT traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.21. The company had a trading volume of 240,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,258. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

