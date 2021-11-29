Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,554 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.61. 134,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,915. The stock has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

