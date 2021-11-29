Jarvis+ (JAR) Trading 20.1% Lower This Week

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $473,313.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00042923 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.55 or 0.00230665 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00089028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Jarvis+

JAR is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

