Jarvis Network Market Cap Hits $1.99 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $716,231.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jarvis Network

JRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

