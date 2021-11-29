Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nordstrom, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

NYSE JWN opened at $22.41 on Monday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 560.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

