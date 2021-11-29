JinkoSolar (JKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect JinkoSolar to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $53.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $85.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JinkoSolar stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 375.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

