Joint Ventures Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,560.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $79,342.44 and $7,560.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00235462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00088893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.