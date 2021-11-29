JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s 4th Largest Position

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 38,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock opened at $161.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.59. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $117.77 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $478.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.