JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Stock Position Raised by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $40,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPHY. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPHY opened at $50.89 on Monday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98.

