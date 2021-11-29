JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Shares Acquired by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JIG. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 166.8% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5,352.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter.

JIG stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.75. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $83.24.

