Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $166,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 45.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 116,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $799,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $18.82.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

