K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.52

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$34.52 and last traded at C$34.94, with a volume of 2204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KBL shares. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.40.

The stock has a market cap of C$370.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.85 million. Equities analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current year.

K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

