Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Acquires 56,249 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,249 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline comprises approximately 7.3% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned approximately 0.05% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $51,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GSK stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $41.27. 106,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,419. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

