Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Has $2.63 Million Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises approximately 0.4% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.81. 19,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,721. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

