Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Update

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the October 31st total of 481,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

KRRGF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.34. 110,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,039. Karora Resources has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.