Kathleen P. Bloch Acquires 4,000 Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CFO Kathleen P. Bloch bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $19,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $4.75 on Monday. Cytosorbents Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $206.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.24.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 40.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 114.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,772,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

