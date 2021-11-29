KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the October 31st total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on KDDIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

KDDIY traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,271. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.01. KDDI has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

