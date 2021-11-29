Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Robert Joseph Joyce Buys 500 Shares

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE KMPR traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 416,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,209. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kemper during the third quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kemper by 45.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the third quarter worth $201,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Kemper during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth $207,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

