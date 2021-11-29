Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $694.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Keyence Corporation is involved in the development and manufacturing of industrial automation and inspection equipment. The company’s product consist of code readers, laser markers, machine vision systems, measuring systems, microscopes, sensors and static eliminators. Keyence Corporation is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Keyence stock traded down $13.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $619.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296. The company has a 50-day moving average of $612.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $568.81. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $437.00 and a fifty-two week high of $711.32.

Keyence Company Profile

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

