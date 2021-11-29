Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 269.4% from the October 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.46. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

