Kleros Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $62.17 million and $2.61 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.48 or 0.00832937 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars.

