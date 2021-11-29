Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 356.3% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNRRY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KNRRY traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $25.60. 7,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,849. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

