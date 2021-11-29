Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN opened at $107.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average of $100.71. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $114.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.82.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.