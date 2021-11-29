Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,436 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,689,000 after buying an additional 741,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,227,000 after buying an additional 1,081,191 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,769,000 after buying an additional 635,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after buying an additional 322,515 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

