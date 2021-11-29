Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $189,000 Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in ChargePoint by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,331,000 after purchasing an additional 359,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,053,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,878,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,713,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

CHPT opened at $25.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.97) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

