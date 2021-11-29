Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $180,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Copart by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 349,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,004,000 after buying an additional 86,668 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Copart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 208,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $145.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.05. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

