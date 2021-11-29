Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,719 Shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,165,000.

NASDAQ PLW opened at $36.91 on Monday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

