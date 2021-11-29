Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 457.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 169.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $185.41 on Monday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $190.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average of $183.80.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

