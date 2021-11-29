Kryll Price Hits $2.22 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last week, Kryll has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00003864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market capitalization of $84.07 million and $44.54 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00236802 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,834,598 coins. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.