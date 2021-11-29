Kuai Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $688,111.00 (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $688,111.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00235621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00088687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

