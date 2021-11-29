Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the October 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KUKE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the second quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kuke Music during the first quarter worth $600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kuke Music during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kuke Music in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

KUKE traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,921. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42. Kuke Music has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

