Kylin (KYL) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kylin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $52.85 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00043691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00235319 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Kylin

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Kylin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.