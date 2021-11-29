Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the October 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LCA remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,104. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78. Landcadia Holdings IV has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.