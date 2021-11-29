Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,742 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 105,477.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,334,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,099 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,122,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 10,128.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,880,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12,015.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 591.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,906,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,190 shares in the last quarter.

IXG opened at $79.02 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $84.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

