Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,868,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,890,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

LGAC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,918. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

