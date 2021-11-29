Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.73. Leggett & Platt reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:LEG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. 719,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,589. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

